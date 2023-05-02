By: admin

Published May 2, 2023, in Obituaries

Steven Frank Jackson, 69, of Lane, passed away on April 19, 2023.

A memorial Mass was held on Monday, April 24, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket; burial was in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery.

Steve was born Aug. 5, 1953, in Huron, to Mary Ann (Bradley) and Darrel Frank Jackson. He was the start of the Jackson family that grew to become 11 children. Steve attended school in Lane and finished his high school years in Wessington Springs, graduating in 1971 as part of the first class from Lane to graduate in Wessington Springs. His highlight was playing basketball. He spoke often about how they defeated Wessington Springs and how he was a valuable player.

After graduating school, Steve continued his farming and ranching career on the family farm, continuing the legacy with his brothers. Steve was a dedicated farmer – even as a young boy, it was in his heart. He took an active role in the farm until his last days, even when he could not be present. Steve was also an avid fisherman who enjoyed going out on the boat, floating the river, and catching walleye.

Beyond farming, Steve was a family man. His favorite job was being an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Steve was known for his joking and belly laughs.

Steven is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Jackson; sister, Mary Ellen (Bill); sister, Sandy (Mike); brother, Tim (Laura); sister, Lori (Bob); sister, Linda (Tim); brother, Kelly; sister, Michelle; brother, Travis (Karen); many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Mary Jackson and Florence and Donald Bradley; father, Darrel Jackson; brothers, John and Mark Jackson; sister, Rita Kubal; and niece, Jennifer Reed.