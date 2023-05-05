By: admin

Published May 5, 2023, in Obituaries

Rose Marie Bies, 86, of Mitchell, died April 29, 2023, at her home under hospice care.

Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, May 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Visitation was held prior to the Mass and a luncheon followed the funeral Mass. Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem.

Rose was born on Jan. 25, 1937, in Salem, to Peter and Elsie (Wegener) Sandner. She grew up in Salem, attending St. Mary’s Grade and High School. On Aug. 31, 1955, she married Alan Bies at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem.

Rose was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Alan of Mitchell; five children, Debra (Dennis) Hibbard of Rapid City, Brian (Margaret) Bies of Rapid City, Peggy (Gary) Swenson of Woonsocket, Todd Bies of Papillion, Neb. and Michele (Mark) McCrory of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Joyce Garry and Janet Hanisch; one brother, Larry Sandner; brothers-in-law, Bud Hanisch and Joe Scheidt; and one sister-in-law, Pat Sandner.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lavon Blinsmon, Elaine Scheidt, and Joan Smith; brother, Tony Sandner; and brothers-in-law, John Garry, Keith Smith and Roger Blinsmon.