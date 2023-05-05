Rose Bies

Mitchell

By:
Published May 5, 2023, in Obituaries

Rose Marie Bies, 86, of Mitchell, died April 29, 2023, at her home under hospice care.  

Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, May 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell.  Visitation was held prior to the Mass and a luncheon followed the funeral Mass.  Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem.

Rose was born on Jan. 25, 1937, in Salem, to Peter and Elsie (Wegener) Sandner.  She grew up in Salem, attending St. Mary’s Grade and High School.  On Aug. 31, 1955, she married Alan Bies at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem.

Rose was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.  

She is survived by her husband, Alan of Mitchell; five children, Debra (Dennis) Hibbard of Rapid City, Brian (Margaret) Bies of Rapid City, Peggy (Gary) Swenson of Woonsocket, Todd Bies of Papillion, Neb. and Michele (Mark) McCrory of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Joyce Garry and Janet Hanisch; one brother, Larry Sandner; brothers-in-law, Bud Hanisch and Joe Scheidt; and one sister-in-law, Pat Sandner.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lavon Blinsmon, Elaine Scheidt, and Joan Smith; brother, Tony Sandner; and brothers-in-law, John Garry, Keith Smith and Roger Blinsmon.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 9, 2023, 1:54 am
    Clear
    52°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 74%
    wind speed: 4 mph ENE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023
    May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023
    May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023
    May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 