Published December 20, 2019, in Obituaries

Melba Webster Ellis, 104, of Evergreen, Colo., died at her residence on Nov. 20, 2019.

Melba was born Feb. 2, 1915, in Logan Township in Sanborn County. She attended country school in Sanborn County and graduated from Woonsocket High School. After high school, Melba attended South Dakota State University (College at that time) and the University of South Dakota. Teaching most of her life, she was a counselor at Washington High School in Sioux Falls when she retired.

Melba is survived by two daughters, Dr. Nita Ellis LaSalle of Colorado and Carol Jost of Blaine, Minn.; one son, Richard Ellis of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a sister, Connie Burrill of Palm Springs, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ellis in 1954; her brothers, Herbert Webster and Keith Webster; and two sisters, Winifred Cheever and Mattie Olinger.