By: admin

Published January 3, 2020, in Obituaries

Buell Earl Jones, 81, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at the Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House of natural causes.

A memorial service for Buell was held Monday, Dec. 30, at Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette, Wyo.

Buell Jones was born March 14, 1938, in Huron to Floyd and Irma Jones. He was raised on a small farm outside of Forestburg and graduated from Forestburg High School in 1956. He and Marlene Nelson met in high school and were married on July 3, 1958. After retirement from the South Dakota Highway Department, Buell worked for Schwans and Van Dykes in Woonsocket. Besides playing cards, camping and fishing, Buell loved volunteering at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette, Wyo., where he served on the Board of Directors.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marlene (Nelson) Jones; two sons, Gary (Kathy) Jones of Gillette, Wyo., and Glade (Carol) Jones of Burlington, Wash.; his sister, Carolyn Gose; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.