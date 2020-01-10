Joyce Halverson

Huron

By:
Published January 10, 2020, in Obituaries

Joyce Aline Halverson, 59, died Jan. 2, 2020, at Avantara Nursing Home in Huron. 

A memorial service will be held later this spring with a committal at the LeSueur Cemetery in Bancroft.

Joyce grew up on the family farm near Bancroft. She attended school at Bancroft and De Smet and graduated from De Smet High School in 1978. 

She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Huron, and frequently visited and performed vocal solos at the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in her hometown of Bancroft.

In the fall of 2016, Joyce was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer and spent the next 3.5 years battling the disease. Her last 10 months of life were spent hospitalized or in care centers in Sioux Falls, Lincoln, Neb., Woonsocket and Huron. She always had hope for recovery and her positive attitude never wavered.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sisters, Carol (Ken) Olsen of Huron and Julie Montagne of Elk Point; nine nieces and nephews; one grandniece and one grandnephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

