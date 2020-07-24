By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in Obituaries

Ronald Emmett, 72, of Mitchell, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home under hospice care in Mitchell.

A private, family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ronald Walton Emmett was born on May 1, 1948, to Walton and Mildred (Songer) Emmett in Jefferson, Iowa. He attended elementary school through third grade in Iowa, and in 1957, they moved to Artesian. Ron graduated from high school in Artesian. He was also a member of 4-H.

After high school, Ronald spent six years in the Guards. He farmed and raised horses and owned a gas station for 18 years. In 1996, Ron and his wife, Mona, moved to Mitchell where he was employed at Boyd’s Gunstocks, Rews TV and Appliance, TSC, and Toshiba. Together, Ron and Mona established R&M Rentals, LLC in 2005.

Ronald was united in marriage to Mona Zobel on Nov. 19, 1969. Their marriage gave them two sons and two daughters. In 2019, Ron and Mona celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mona of Mitchell; sons, Ronald (Jennifer) Emmett of Lincoln, Neb. and Jared (Pamela) Emmett of Parkston; daughters, Lisa (Dustin) Kunkel and Michele (Matthew) Podhradsky both of Mitchell; numerous grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Albert (Deb) Zobel.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Houston Kunkel.