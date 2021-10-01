By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in Obituaries

James “Jim” A. Spelbring, 65, of Forestburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Sanborn County 4-H building in Forestburg. Burial was in Eventide Cemetery at Woonsocket. Minister Diana Senska officiated. Visitations were held Monday, Sept. 27, with prayer service at the Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket.

Jim was born in Parkston on June 12, 1956, to Charley and Burnette (Knutson) Spelbring. His family spent a short time in Ethan before moving to Forestburg, where he spent the rest of his life. Jim attended Forestburg School as a Buccaneer, where he proudly held the Freshman 100 record. While growing up, he was a “sheep catcher” for his dad and spent a lot of time at his Uncle Vernon’s farm. He was known as “Spelly” to all his friends in and around Forestburg.

He married Kathy Mackey in 1983, and out of this union, his two daughters were born. He later married Dawn Brick in 2002. He worked for Sanborn County as a road grader before working for Commercial Asphalt and later for Loiseau Construction, where he earned the nickname “Watermelon.” He also spent many years doing upholstery work.

In the last few years, he worked for Shane Baysinger hauling melons, and then later buying and selling his own melons and pumpkins. He had many hobbies that included old cars, all things John Deere and attending auctions. He had many hounds throughout his years that he considered his other children.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Annie (Steve) Schoenhard of Chamberlain and Meghan (Aaron) Olson of Platte; two grandchildren; brother, Rodney (Beverly) Spelbring of Gillette, Wyo.; sister, Shirley Olson of Artesian; brother, Mike (Barb) Spelbring of Pierre; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Spelbring; his parents, Charley and Burnette; his brothers, Donald, Edward, and Everett; his sister, Peggy; and brother-in-law, Doyle Olson.