Nita Kingsbury

Williamsburg, Va.

By:
Published July 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Nita A. Kingsbury, 66, of Williamsburg, Va. and formerly of Artesian, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. 

Funeral services were held Monday, June 28, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard. Visitation was prior to the service. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Nita Ann Kingsbury was born in Mitchell on Feb. 15, 1955, to Royal and Joan (Rudy) Gaston. Nita spent a lot of time in Artesian as a child and later moved to Mitchell.

She attended high school in Artesian. After high school, she married Dennis Kingsbury on Aug. 12, 1972. Dennis and Nita owned and operated the Artesian Café from 1975-1977.

Later in life, she moved to Williamsburg, Va. to help a friend. She was a kindhearted and spiritual person. Nita had numerous jobs such as caring for friends and for those that needed a helping hand. She loved to be near the ocean, to travel and the simple things in life.

Nita is survived by her son, Shane (Kristeen) Kingsbury of Lennox; daughter, Shawna (Thad) Baysinger of Forestburg; brother, Steve (Judy) Gaston of Mitchell; sisters, Linda Horner of Hot Springs and Peggy Konopka of Woodstock, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Gene Horner and Phill Konopka; father, Royal Gaston; and mother, Joan Gaston.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 2, 2021, 10:53 am
    Sunny
    82°F
    real feel: 89°F
    humidity: 51%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021
    July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021 July 6, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 10, 2021
    July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 14, 2021 July 15, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 17, 2021
    July 18, 2021 July 19, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 21, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 24, 2021
    July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 31, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 