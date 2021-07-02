By: admin

Published July 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Nita A. Kingsbury, 66, of Williamsburg, Va. and formerly of Artesian, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 28, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard. Visitation was prior to the service. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Nita Ann Kingsbury was born in Mitchell on Feb. 15, 1955, to Royal and Joan (Rudy) Gaston. Nita spent a lot of time in Artesian as a child and later moved to Mitchell.

She attended high school in Artesian. After high school, she married Dennis Kingsbury on Aug. 12, 1972. Dennis and Nita owned and operated the Artesian Café from 1975-1977.

Later in life, she moved to Williamsburg, Va. to help a friend. She was a kindhearted and spiritual person. Nita had numerous jobs such as caring for friends and for those that needed a helping hand. She loved to be near the ocean, to travel and the simple things in life.

Nita is survived by her son, Shane (Kristeen) Kingsbury of Lennox; daughter, Shawna (Thad) Baysinger of Forestburg; brother, Steve (Judy) Gaston of Mitchell; sisters, Linda Horner of Hot Springs and Peggy Konopka of Woodstock, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Gene Horner and Phill Konopka; father, Royal Gaston; and mother, Joan Gaston.