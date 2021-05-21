By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Obituaries

Richard VanOverschelde, 84, of Huron, died on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron after a three-year battle with lung cancer.

His funeral service was held on Friday, May 14, at Welter Funeral Home. The burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday, May 13, at Welter Funeral Home.

Richard J. VanOverschelde was born on March 23, 1937, in Mitchell to Joseph and Gladys (Phelps) VanOverschelde. He grew up in the Letcher area and farmed until 1968. Richard then moved to Huron and became a welder, working at Huron Tank and Culvert and Huron Manufacturing.

Richard married Iona Hartman on Aug. 3, 1960. To this union, four children were born. Iona passed away in 1982. Richard married Glenda Horsley in Huron on May 12, 1984 and had one child.

Richard enjoyed going to races and attending his grandchildren’s events. He liked to go to auctions and collect many items, including hats. He loved Ford cars. He always had a soft spot for animals, especially his dog, Spike. Richard was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda of Huron; his children, Steve (Deb) VanOverschelde of Cavour, Darwin VanOverschelde of Huron, Wanda (Samuel) Rasco of Huron, Alan (Nikki) VanOverschelde of Huron, and Crystal VanOverschelde of Huron; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Pam) VanOverschelde of Mitchell; sister, Ann VanOverschelde of Huron; brothers-in-law, Lynn Horsley of Wessington Springs, Lyle Horsley of Huron, and Gene Gates of Pierre; sisters-in-law, Peggy VanOverschelde and Donna VanOverschelde, both of Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Iona; his brothers, Joe, Leo, and Frank in infancy; and his sister, Rita Gates.